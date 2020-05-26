J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 230.40 ($3.03).

SBRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of LON SBRY traded down GBX 0.65 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 182.50 ($2.40). The company had a trading volume of 8,756,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,310,000. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of GBX 171.19 ($2.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 236.70 ($3.11). The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 196.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 207.90.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

