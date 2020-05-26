Jianpu Technology (FINV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Jianpu Technology (NASDAQ:FINV) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter.

Jianpu Technology (NASDAQ:FINV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $177.08 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:FINV opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.65. Jianpu Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jianpu Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research report on Monday.

About Jianpu Technology

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides services to connect borrowers and investors, whose needs have not been met by traditional financial institutions. The company primarily offers standard loan products; and investment services to individual investors and institutional funding partners.

