Jibrel Network Price Tops $0.0284 on Exchanges (JNT)

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 26th. Jibrel Network has a total market capitalization of $4.83 million and $7,027.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jibrel Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000320 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Coinrail, Kucoin and Gate.io. Over the last week, Jibrel Network has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00043692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.81 or 0.03863546 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00055669 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002286 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00031813 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011305 BTC.

Jibrel Network Token Profile

Jibrel Network is a token. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,126,886 tokens. Jibrel Network’s official website is jibrel.network. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/. The official message board for Jibrel Network is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jibrel Network Token Trading

Jibrel Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Coinrail, Gate.io, HitBTC, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jibrel Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jibrel Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

