John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:WDGJF remained flat at $$2.34 during trading hours on Tuesday. John Wood Group has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average of $3.98.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.