Joint Ventures (JOINT) Market Cap Hits $20,984.62

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 26th. Joint Ventures has a market capitalization of $20,984.62 and $750.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Joint Ventures has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. One Joint Ventures token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.37 or 0.02048777 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00079566 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00182892 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00043240 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Joint Ventures Token Profile

Joint Ventures was first traded on April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io. Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio.

Joint Ventures Token Trading

Joint Ventures can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

