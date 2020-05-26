JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,975 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 3.7% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $43,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $37,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.75.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $89.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $272.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.50.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

