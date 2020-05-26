JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 59.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,117 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,845,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,548,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,579 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,512,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,738,402,000 after purchasing an additional 202,379 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,411,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,178,292,000 after purchasing an additional 595,401 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,592,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,844,306,000 after purchasing an additional 175,979 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,908,541,000. Institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $89.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.50. The company has a market cap of $272.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.