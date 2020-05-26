JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) to Neutral

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $45.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.79% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of iRobot from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of iRobot in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of iRobot from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.30.

Shares of IRBT opened at $76.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.47. iRobot has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $96.58.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $192.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.51 million. iRobot had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that iRobot will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,253 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,746 shares in the company, valued at $3,824,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRBT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iRobot by 1,269.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iRobot in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iRobot by 21.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iRobot by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iRobot in the first quarter valued at $56,000.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

