Jupiter (JUP) Market Cap Hits $8,521.91

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 17.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 26th. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jupiter has a market cap of $8,521.91 and $3,744.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jupiter has traded down 46% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $181.92 or 0.02050213 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00079898 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00183163 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00043285 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 13,600,388 coins. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info. Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech.

Buying and Selling Jupiter

Jupiter can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

