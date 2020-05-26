Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Kemper worth $4,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Kemper during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Kemper by 217.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kemper by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Kemper alerts:

Kemper stock opened at $62.43 on Tuesday. Kemper Corp has a 12-month low of $53.81 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. Kemper had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Kemper’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kemper Corp will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMPR. ValuEngine cut shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

In other Kemper news, Director David P. Storch sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total transaction of $865,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,158.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.