Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,026 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 53.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,545 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total value of $788,269.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,557,073.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $218,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,406,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,221 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,477. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 target price for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.89.

ACN traded up $3.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.82. 1,027,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,269. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $216.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $126.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

