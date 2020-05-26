Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,142 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. grace capital purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

In related news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,382.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,212.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BMY stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.36. The company had a trading volume of 6,006,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,019,053. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.74. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $68.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.76.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

