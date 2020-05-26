Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $3.22 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lcnb Corp boosted its position in Honeywell International by 6.8% during the first quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 5,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 837,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $112,023,000 after acquiring an additional 497,396 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON traded up $6.19 on Tuesday, hitting $145.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,739,470. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.75. The firm has a market cap of $101.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $184.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, April 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.47.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

