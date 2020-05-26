KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of KLA from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.33.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $173.00 on Tuesday. KLA has a 1 year low of $101.34 and a 1 year high of $184.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.56.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.19. KLA had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total value of $6,295,718.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,739 shares in the company, valued at $18,032,486.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.50, for a total transaction of $444,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 823 shares in the company, valued at $144,436.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,214 shares of company stock worth $7,721,687. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 2.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of KLA by 0.6% in the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 11,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd increased its position in shares of KLA by 9.5% in the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 0.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

