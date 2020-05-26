KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Stock Rating Lowered by Liberum Capital

KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) was downgraded by Liberum Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KONE OYJ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. KONE OYJ/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

OTCMKTS KNYJY opened at $32.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.43. KONE OYJ/ADR has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $33.97.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business. It offers elevators, escalators, autowalks, automatic doors, and monitoring and access control systems for residential buildings, office buildings, medical, commercial, and educational facilities. The company also provides design services, such as project planning and specification, and traffic analysis; project management and installation; maintenance and monitoring services; and modernization services.

