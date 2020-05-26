Kusama One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.16 Million (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 26th. One Kusama token can now be bought for approximately $6.08 or 0.00068908 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kusama has a market cap of $15.25 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kusama has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.80 or 0.02059224 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00089174 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00183056 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00043064 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Kusama Token Profile

Kusama’s total supply is 9,156,104 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,506,494 tokens. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kusama

Kusama can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

