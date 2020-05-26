Lambda (LAMB) Tops One Day Volume of $41.48 Million

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 26th. One Lambda token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi, BitMax and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, Lambda has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. Lambda has a market cap of $10.84 million and approximately $41.48 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $181.37 or 0.02048777 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00079566 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00182892 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00043240 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Lambda Token Profile

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 652,903,247 tokens. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lambda Token Trading

Lambda can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, BitMax, Hotbit and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

