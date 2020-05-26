Lcnb Corp Sells 2,594 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lcnb Corp lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 1.2% of Lcnb Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 276.0% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 64.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.18. The stock had a trading volume of 525,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,513,334. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.79 and its 200-day moving average is $102.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $168.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.27.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

