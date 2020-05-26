Legend Power Systems (LPS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 28th.

Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.00 million for the quarter.

Shares of LPS opened at C$0.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.43 million and a PE ratio of -3.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.21. Legend Power Systems has a 1-year low of C$0.14 and a 1-year high of C$0.40.

Legend Power Systems Company Profile

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It offers SmartGATE, a patented device designed to provide energy savings through conservation voltage reduction to commercial and industrial buildings. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

