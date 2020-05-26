Lendingblock (LND) Market Capitalization Tops $1.08 Million

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded up 67.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One Lendingblock token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, Liquid, Bilaxy and IDEX. In the last week, Lendingblock has traded 96.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lendingblock has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $3,423.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $181.35 or 0.02055542 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00182983 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00056051 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00043351 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Lendingblock Token Profile

Lendingblock’s genesis date was March 5th, 2018. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 783,359,641 tokens. Lendingblock’s official website is lendingblock.com. Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lendingblock’s official message board is www.lendingblocklibrary.com. The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lendingblock

Lendingblock can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, HitBTC, DEx.top, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lendingblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lendingblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

