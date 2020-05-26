LEOcoin Reaches Market Cap of $179,113.19 (LC4)

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 26th. One LEOcoin token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001351 BTC on major exchanges. LEOcoin has a total market capitalization of $179,113.19 and $148.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded down 16% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,826.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $202.03 or 0.02288850 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $227.71 or 0.02579789 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00481724 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012891 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.74 or 0.00699467 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00075683 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00023307 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00506914 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About LEOcoin

LC4 is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LEOcoin is www.lc4foundation.org. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LEOcoin Token Trading

LEOcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LEOcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

