Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) CFO Sells $41,587.68 in Stock

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) CFO Sajid Malhotra sold 7,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $41,587.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sajid Malhotra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 26th, Sajid Malhotra sold 42,466 shares of Limelight Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $235,686.30.

On Friday, May 1st, Sajid Malhotra sold 50,000 shares of Limelight Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $249,000.00.

Shares of LLNW stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $5.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,846,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,059. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $6.99. The firm has a market cap of $635.39 million, a P/E ratio of -55.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.89.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $57.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.57.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Limelight Networks by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Limelight Networks by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the period. 80.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

