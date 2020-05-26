LINA (LINA) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.68 Million

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. LINA has a market cap of $5.68 million and $184,504.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LINA has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LINA token can now be bought for about $0.0197 or 0.00000222 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00043840 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004967 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $343.48 or 0.03872760 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00056168 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002276 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00031764 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004462 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011322 BTC.

LINA Token Profile

LINA (LINA) is a token. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 289,074,967 tokens. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. LINA’s official website is lina.network.

LINA Token Trading

LINA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

