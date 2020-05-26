LiquidApps Price Up 21.2% Over Last Week (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $5.59 million and approximately $28,612.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiquidApps token can currently be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bancor Network and HitBTC. In the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded up 21.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003123 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About LiquidApps

DAPP is a token. LiquidApps' total supply is 1,033,930,789 tokens and its circulating supply is 578,133,911 tokens. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. LiquidApps' official website is www.liquidapps.io. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps. LiquidApps' official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LiquidApps Token Trading

LiquidApps can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Switcheo Network and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

