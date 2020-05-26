Lobstex (LOBS) Trading Down 8.4% This Week

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Lobstex has a market cap of $409,301.07 and $172,261.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0211 or 0.00000239 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Fatbtc and Graviex. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lobstex alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00449292 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00014986 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00099861 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008211 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009063 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000564 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 19,425,445 coins and its circulating supply is 19,425,433 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.