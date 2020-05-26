Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Analysts at Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Diodes from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diodes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.60.

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $47.99 on Tuesday. Diodes has a 52 week low of $30.51 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.74 and a 200-day moving average of $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Diodes had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diodes will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 10,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 23,411 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,180,382.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,021,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,336,943 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DIOD. Eagle Asset Management grew its position in shares of Diodes by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 886,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,934,000 after buying an additional 405,249 shares during the period. Assetmark acquired a new position in Diodes during the third quarter valued at approximately $0. Beacon Capital Management acquired a new position in Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $0. Russell Frank Co grew its holdings in Diodes by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Frank Co now owns 52,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Finally, TFS Capital LLC acquired a new position in Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,778,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

