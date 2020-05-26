LSC Communications (OTCMKTS:LKSDQ) vs. RR Donnelley & Sons (OTCMKTS:RRD) Head to Head Comparison

LSC Communications (OTCMKTS:LKSDQ) and RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of LSC Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.1% of RR Donnelley & Sons shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of LSC Communications shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of RR Donnelley & Sons shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

LSC Communications has a beta of -0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RR Donnelley & Sons has a beta of 2.69, suggesting that its stock price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for LSC Communications and RR Donnelley & Sons, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LSC Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A RR Donnelley & Sons 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LSC Communications and RR Donnelley & Sons’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LSC Communications $3.33 billion 0.00 -$295.00 million ($1.17) -0.03 RR Donnelley & Sons $6.28 billion 0.01 -$93.20 million $0.66 1.92

RR Donnelley & Sons has higher revenue and earnings than LSC Communications. LSC Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RR Donnelley & Sons, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares LSC Communications and RR Donnelley & Sons’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LSC Communications -6.95% -320.00% -3.49% RR Donnelley & Sons -1.58% -22.48% 2.16%

Summary

RR Donnelley & Sons beats LSC Communications on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

LSC Communications Company Profile

LSC Communications, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various traditional and digital print, print-related services, and office products in North America, Europe, and Mexico. It operates through Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics; Book; Office Products; Mexico; and Other segments. The Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics segment produces magazines and catalogs, as well as provides logistics solutions to the company and other third parties. This segment also provides other print-related services, including mail services. The Book segment produces books for publishers; and provides supply-chain management, and warehousing and fulfillment services, as well as e-book formatting for book publishers. The Office Products segment manufactures and sells branded and private label products in various categories, such as filing products, envelopes, note-taking products, binder products, and forms. The Mexico segment produces magazines, catalogs, statements, forms, and labels. The Other segment provides packaging and pre-media services; and provides outsourced print procurement and management services. It serves printed products service retailers, including catalogers and merchandisers; publishers of magazines, books, and directories; online retailers; and office superstores, office supply wholesalers, independent contract stationers, mass merchandisers, and retailers and e-commerce resellers through the United States Postal Service or foreign postal services, as well as through direct shipment and online retailers. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. On April 13, 2020, LSC Communications, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

RR Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services. It also provides customer billings, financial statements, healthcare communications, and insurance document statement printing services; distribution, shipping, healthcare, durable goods, promotional, and consumer product goods packaging labels; and packaging solutions, including rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries. In addition, this segment offers workflow design, assembly, configuration, kitting, and fulfillment services for clients in the consumer electronics, telecommunications, life sciences, cosmetics, education, and industrial industries. Further, it provides invoices, order, and business forms that support the private and public sectors; and outsourcing services, such as creative services, research and analytics, financial management, and other services for legal providers, insurance, telecommunications, utilities, retail, and financial services companies. The Marketing Solutions segment offers direct marketing, such as audience segmentation, creative development, program testing, print production, postal optimization, and performance analytics for large-scale personalized direct mail programs; and in-store marketing, digital print, kitting, fulfillment, digital, and creative solutions and list services. It operates in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1864 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

