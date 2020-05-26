LUNA (LUNA) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last Week

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One LUNA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on exchanges including GDAC, KuCoin, Bittrex and GOPAX. LUNA has a market capitalization of $59.04 million and approximately $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LUNA has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.65 or 0.02046674 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00183069 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 41.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00055846 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00043220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About LUNA

LUNA’s genesis date was September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. The official message board for LUNA is medium.com/terra-money. LUNA’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LUNA is terra.money.

Buying and Selling LUNA

LUNA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, GOPAX, Upbit, GDAC, Bittrex, Coinone and Bitrue. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

