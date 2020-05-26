Magnum (MGM) One Day Volume Hits $210.00

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Magnum has a market cap of $742.00 and approximately $210.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Magnum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Magnum has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011282 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.25 or 0.02053021 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00183098 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00055938 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00043272 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Magnum Coin Profile

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. The official website for Magnum is www.mgmcoin.org.

Magnum Coin Trading

Magnum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magnum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Magnum using one of the exchanges listed above.

