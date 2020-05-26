Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 15,257 Shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,257 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.19% of NRG Energy worth $12,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 199.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,755,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165,853 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,418,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857,395 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1,115.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,001,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,565,000 after buying an additional 1,836,905 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in NRG Energy by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,719,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,787,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,559,000 after purchasing an additional 750,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $35.72 on Tuesday. NRG Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $19.54 and a 12-month high of $41.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 2.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.97 and a 200 day moving average of $35.32.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). NRG Energy had a net margin of 42.14% and a negative return on equity of 15,555.52%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NRG shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.50 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $49.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.