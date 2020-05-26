Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 4,008 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.35% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $7,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSA. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 458.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 844.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

NSA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $27.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.54 and a beta of 0.31. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $19.34 and a 52 week high of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.80%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

In related news, CEO Tamara D. Fischer purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.83 per share, with a total value of $25,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.78 per share, for a total transaction of $690,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,690 over the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

