Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 4,411 Shares of Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.36% of Arcosa worth $6,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACA. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACA has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Arcosa from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Arcosa from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Arcosa stock opened at $35.72 on Tuesday. Arcosa Inc has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $47.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.57.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.20. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $488.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Arcosa’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcosa Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is 8.51%.

In other news, CEO Antonio Carrillo purchased 15,000 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.07 per share, for a total transaction of $451,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,472,808.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

