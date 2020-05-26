Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Holdings in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.66% of Sykes Enterprises worth $7,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $468,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $909,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 37,417 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Sykes Enterprises from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Sidoti upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sykes Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

In other news, Director W. Mark Watson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $78,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,365.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYKE stock opened at $26.17 on Tuesday. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $22.12 and a 1-year high of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.92.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $411.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

