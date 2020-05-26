Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 79,164 Shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,164 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.29% of Radian Group worth $7,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Radian Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Radian Group by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 50,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Radian Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Radian Group alerts:

NYSE:RDN opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.67. Radian Group Inc has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $26.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.87.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Radian Group had a net margin of 43.01% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $329.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

RDN has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Radian Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Radian Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.90.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.