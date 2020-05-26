Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Stake in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 378,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 67,413 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.36% of Highwoods Properties worth $13,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 140,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after buying an additional 10,258 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 95,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 29,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 99,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.99 per share, with a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,445,322.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on HIW. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

NYSE HIW opened at $34.38 on Tuesday. Highwoods Properties Inc has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.55 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 41.50% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.66%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

