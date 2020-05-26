Martingale Asset Management L P Has $10.01 Million Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,338 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Anthem were worth $10,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sector Gamma AS boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 17.1% in the first quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 89,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,343,000 after acquiring an additional 13,094 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Anthem by 6.7% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 107,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Anthem by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 5.0% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANTM. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.31.

Anthem stock opened at $281.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $262.63 and a 200-day moving average of $275.22. Anthem Inc has a 1 year low of $171.03 and a 1 year high of $312.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). Anthem had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $29.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 22.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total transaction of $5,373,632.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,444,657.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 18,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $5,042,044.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,665,999.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,553 shares of company stock valued at $15,286,509 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

