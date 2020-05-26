Martingale Asset Management L P Has $11.16 Million Stock Position in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.28% of Black Hills worth $11,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Black Hills in the 4th quarter valued at $2,321,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Black Hills by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,203,000 after buying an additional 10,746 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Black Hills by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 903,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,943,000 after buying an additional 17,680 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Black Hills by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 641,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,400,000 after buying an additional 77,027 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Black Hills by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,241,000 after buying an additional 42,912 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.88.

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $59.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68. Black Hills Corp has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $87.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.29 and its 200 day moving average is $72.60.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.03). Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Black Hills Corp will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.62%.

In other Black Hills news, Director Tony A. Jensen acquired 2,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.25 per share, with a total value of $148,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at $162,236.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 94,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

