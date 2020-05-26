Martingale Asset Management L P Has $12.03 Million Stock Holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,738 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.53% of Mercury General worth $12,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. 41.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Mercury General from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE MCY opened at $39.24 on Tuesday. Mercury General Co. has a one year low of $33.45 and a one year high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.35.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $954.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.89 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.92%.

In related news, VP Brandt Minnich acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.44 per share, with a total value of $36,440.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,910.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman George Joseph acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 19,549,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,300,016.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 473,915 shares of company stock worth $17,460,629 in the last three months. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

