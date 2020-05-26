Martingale Asset Management L P Has $12.10 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.05% of Paychex worth $12,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup downgraded Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.82.

In other news, Director Tom Bonadio acquired 1,650 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.59 per share, with a total value of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,362.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $69.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $90.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

