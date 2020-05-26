Martingale Asset Management L P Has $6.69 Million Holdings in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.47% of Central Garden & Pet worth $6,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth $288,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 24.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth $214,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 11.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 23.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA opened at $32.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.60. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Central Garden & Pet Co has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $34.41.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $703.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.21 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 3.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Central Garden & Pet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Central Garden & Pet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

