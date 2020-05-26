Martingale Asset Management L P Has $7.20 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Lam Research by 9,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock opened at $268.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $171.04 and a 12-month high of $344.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $258.12 and its 200 day moving average is $277.38. The company has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $7,805,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $358.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $340.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.08.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

