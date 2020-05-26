Martingale Asset Management L P Has $7.26 Million Stock Holdings in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.24% of PNM Resources worth $7,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,799,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,975,000 after acquiring an additional 219,835 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,683,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,095,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,795,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,037,000 after buying an additional 9,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,338,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,868,000 after purchasing an additional 312,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,561,000 after purchasing an additional 544,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $38.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.64 and a 200 day moving average of $46.72. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 71.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. PNM Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $56.14.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $333.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PNM Resources Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays raised shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. PNM Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

