Martingale Asset Management L P Has $7.59 Million Stake in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 288,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,279 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.29% of Essent Group worth $7,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Essent Group by 15.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 235,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 32,293 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Essent Group by 21.1% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 29,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Essent Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Essent Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Essent Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 181,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $57.50 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Friday, May 8th. MKM Partners raised shares of Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

In other Essent Group news, Director Robert Glanville acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,554.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ESNT opened at $32.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.42. Essent Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $55.84.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.46% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 11.31%.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

