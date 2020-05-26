Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Stock Position in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.23% of Selective Insurance Group worth $6,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after buying an additional 69,343 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,817,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after buying an additional 18,448 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 50,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 17,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

SIGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Selective Insurance Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $52.39 on Tuesday. Selective Insurance Group has a one year low of $37.05 and a one year high of $81.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.50. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.72.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.18). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $664.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.91%.

In other news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.96 per share, with a total value of $50,960.00. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.