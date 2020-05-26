Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,381 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,613 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Visa by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $195.50 on Tuesday. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.68 and a 200 day moving average of $183.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at $22,933,326. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,620,540 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on V. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.75.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

