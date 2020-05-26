Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 421,509 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 1,653.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421,509 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.06% of Kroger worth $13,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KR. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Kroger during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Kroger by 565.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter worth $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 46.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Kroger from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,300 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $101,508.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,610.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $250,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 152,917 shares in the company, valued at $4,797,006.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,100 shares of company stock worth $615,796. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $32.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.61. The stock has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.37. Kroger Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $28.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

