Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 117.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,733 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $12,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 82.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 122.2% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target (up from $625.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $520.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.75.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $512.90 on Tuesday. Charter Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $345.67 and a fifty-two week high of $546.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.12 billion, a PE ratio of 62.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $495.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $486.12.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 5,941 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $3,030,860.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,186,364.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Ellen sold 15,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.38, for a total value of $8,166,738.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,228,961.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,150 shares of company stock worth $15,895,723 in the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

