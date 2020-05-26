Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 11,201 Shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its holdings in shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,201 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.23% of ONE Gas worth $10,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 345.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGS stock opened at $78.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.28. ONE Gas Inc has a 1 year low of $63.67 and a 1 year high of $96.97.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.40 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.67%. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

In other news, Director John William Gibson purchased 3,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.18 per share, for a total transaction of $260,307.06. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

OGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti reduced their price objective on ONE Gas from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on ONE Gas from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

