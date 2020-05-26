Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 1,251 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.25% of Morningstar worth $12,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Morningstar by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $141.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.49. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $102.59 and a one year high of $166.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 20,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total transaction of $2,463,219.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,727,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,027,638.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl A. Francis sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $132,699.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,928,098.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,036 shares of company stock valued at $21,292,450 in the last three months. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Morningstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

