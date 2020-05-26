Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 285,338 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,058,088 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 285,338 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.25% of People’s United Financial worth $11,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,426,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $835,301,000 after buying an additional 4,036,986 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,362,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,490 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,417,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,213 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,713,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,455,000 after purchasing an additional 782,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in People’s United Financial in the first quarter worth $61,242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PBCT. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on People’s United Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on People’s United Financial from $15.50 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT opened at $11.37 on Tuesday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $9.37 and a one year high of $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.32.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $519.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.17 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 51.80%.

In related news, CFO R David Rosato acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $45,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About People's United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

